Govt employees should be recruited on merit

President Museveni’s recent directive ordering the sacking of 152 employees of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) highlights the irregularities in the recruitment of people to work in ministries, departments, agencies, parastatals and local governments.

In a June 25 letter, President Museveni ordered the sacking of the 152 UCAA employees, whom he said are products of corrupt practices.

He also directed those who recruited them to be sacked. Mr Museveni said in his letter: “I have received information that there is massive corruption in the UCAA in terms of several aspects, including recruiting unqualified people for employment there. As a consequence, serious inefficiencies causes problems that must not be allowed to continue.”

The President’s directive was triggered by an incident when Maria Nyerere, the wife of the late Tanzania President Julius Nyerere got stuck in a lift at the airport for several minutes. An investigation conducted after the incident exposed irregularities in the recruitment of staff. In another internal investigation conducted in 2024, out of the more than 2,600 documents examined, 82 were found to be forged academic documents.

The irregularities at UACC, are unfortunately also practiced in other ministries, agencies, parastatals, and local governments. Some job seekers are reportedly asked to pay those charged with recruiting staff in order to secure employment.

Some women have also complained of being asked for sexual favours in return for jobs. Some of the men who engage in this vice are old enough to be fathers and grandfathers of these young women they pester for sex.

Nepotism and cronyism is also widespread, with officials giving jobs to their relatives and friends who are not qualified. Local governments across the country are the most affected by these irregularities. According to a research conducted last year by the Inspectorate of Government, 85 percent of government jobs at the district level are secured through bribery.

The investigation found most of the people who secured jobs through bribery did not have the qualifications, with many submitting fake academic documents.

We commend the President for taking a strong stance against the vice at UACC and call upon him to order other investigations in ministries, departments, agencies, parastatals and local governments to ensure that the right people are recruited. It is only through meritocracy in employment that services will be properly delivered to the people and the country will prosper.