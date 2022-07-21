Govt must act to tackle rising cost of living

On the night of July 20, many Ugandans waited to hear President Museveni offer some short term solutions, including policy directives, to the skyrocketing fuel and food prices that the country is grappling with. He did not.

Earlier, in neighbouring Kenya, outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta gave Kenyans a five stimulus package where he ordered a price ceiling on retailing of two kilogrammes of maize flour to Shs3,200.

In many areas in Uganda, those two kilogrammes already cost almost Shs8,000. By the time you finish reading this, the price of fuel will likely have increased from when you last checked.

Government, and President Museveni retaliated this on July 20, is not ready to give any subsidies to help Ugandans out of the problem. The policy makers supported by Mr Museveni argue that economics doesn’t work. The question is which economics works to help the population survive the current crisis?

The cost of living is increasingly threatening the livelihoods of many Ugandans whose incomes have remained static. Meanwhile, market prices for staple foods are rising as prices soar, made worse by rising fuel costs.

The message the government is sending is that it is out of touch, has no understanding of the struggles ordinary Ugandans are facing and has run out of ideas to tackle the crisis.

We can’t ride on the prevailing sentiment that governments can’t do much. It is untenable. Increases in the prices of essential goods and services are hitting the poorest the hardest.

We accept the fact that the government of Uganda cannot fix the global supply chain challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures instituted to tame it. We accept that Uganda can do so little to tame the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war.

We understand that the government has few levers to ease the blow of a crisis largely beyond its control. We, however, believe it is the duty of the government to initiate policies to tackle the rising cost of commodities. To be efficient in its spending. Prices, including those of fuel, can be regulated. Cartels cannot be allowed to run the show when the regulator exists.

Preventing excessively high pricing, for instance by capping fuel prices within reasonable margins, will minimise harmful exploitative pricing. We are seeing fuel stations across the country selling a litre of petrol, for example, at a difference of Shs500 to Shs2,000.

The cost of living seems to be getting higher and higher for the majority in the country. Government shouldn’t be lamenting like the rest of the country. What is needed are actionable reassurances that the government is doing something.

