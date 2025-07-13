Govt must bear responsibility for health of Ugandans

This week, the Global Fund announced that it has reduced funding towards programmes for the treatment and care of HIV/Aids by $30m (about Shs107b), malaria programmes by $31 (Shs110b) and the treatment of TB by $65,000 (Shs232m).

The Ministry of Health has, as a result, announced that it will work with available resources to ensure a continuous supply of essential products. It is, however, going to scale down on supervision and also put a freeze on studies. This should not be the case. It exposes a gross lack of insight and anticipation on the part of our planners.

We ought to have moved to prepare for reductions in funding as far back as January, when the Trump administration embarked on the process of dismantling the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through which the US had been channelling support to crucial sectors like health and education.

According to www.foreignassistance.gov, during the fiscal year 2023, Uganda was the recipient of $440m (Shs1.6 trillion) for the health sector, which included $280 (Shs998b) for HIV/Aids, $95 (Shs339b) for basic health, $44(Shs157b) for maternal health, child care and family planning and $20 (Shs71b) for basic health. The impact of the closure of USAID and the resultant reduction in funding was great.

The Ministry of Health shut down standalone HIV/Aids and tuberculosis (TB) clinics. Their services were integrated into the services provided by general hospitals. By the end of March, several community pharmacies and clinics providing antiretroviral therapy were closed.

Hundreds of staff of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) involved in the treatment of HIV/Aids were also sent home.

The ripples that the country’s health sector experienced as a result of events in Washington should have helped us to anticipate funding cuts from other development partners and put in place contingency plans for dealing with them.

That would have called for an increase in the budgetary allocation to the health sector. The Shs5.8 trillion that has been allocated to the health sector for the Financial Year 2025/2026 is simply inadequate. Whereas it is far more than the Shs2.9 trillion, which was allocated to the sector in the Financial Year 2024/2025, it represents about 8.1 percent of the Budget, which is way below the 15 percent that the government committed itself to making available when it signed the Abuja Declaration.

The government should not be abdicating its duty to the citizens. It should bear its cross and not leave it to the donors.