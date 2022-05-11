Govt must decisively deal with trafficking

The passport office and Entebbe International Airport have for some time been locked in a fatal embrace with the sticky issue of externalisation of Ugandan migrant labour. Yet the long queues at both places have been greeted and marked by formality and emotional distance. A report recently released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Coordination Office for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons should provoke the emotional intensity the subject demands.

The report—authored in collaboration with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)—draws a neat link between externalisation of Ugandan migrant labour and modern slavery in all its forms. Its candour threatens to disturb the equilibrium of the two issues in unforeseen ways.

The 26-page report for one grimly notes that cases of human trafficking in Uganda spiked by nearly a hundredfold (214 in 2020 to 421 last year). Whereas it blames the spike on “the socio-economic effects of Covid-19 lockdowns”—with the Middle East singled out for being a magnet for human traffickers—the report shows a remarkably light interest in how to right the wrongs. Of which there are many!

Such a status quo only succeeds in turning the government of Uganda (GoU) into a punching bag for those that yearn for answers and retribution on the same. Ugandans, who have persisted in their urging of civil service reform, had a lot to say after tragic details emerged about Monic Karungi who leaped to her death in the United Arab Emirates.

There has been a lot of fog around what compelled Karungi to commit suicide. The unifying strands in most of the anecdotes shared is that she was “frustrated.” Deaths much like hers are increasingly becoming commonplace. In 2021, the Coordination Office for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons documented 20 deaths. Taken together, nearly 1,300 cases involving rescue, interception, recovery, death, and others were recorded.

It is clear that traffickers know an easy target when they see one. The GoU has to be proactive if it intends to get on top of this burgeoning problem. Unfortunately, it has chosen to be the polar opposite.

Evidently, the GoU has gone into reactive mode. It has for instance been eager to draw attention to the obligations migrant labourers enter into with third parties. Ms Betty Amongi, the Gender, Labour and Social Development minister, recently told NTV Uganda that such obligations “[usually] become problematic in honouring.”

This can be interpreted as the GoU deflecting blame. We, however, believe the GoU can do more—especially with its public awareness activities—to ensure that Ugandans don’t end up being easy prey for traffickers. It can also push the envelope when it comes to victim-centred identification and trauma-informed assistance.