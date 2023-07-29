Govt must empower locals to invest in value addition

One of the highlights of the speech that President Museveni gave in Russia last week was his appeal to the Russians and Chinese to invest in value addition in Africa instead of importing raw materials from the continent.

Mr Museveni argues that such a move would ensure global prosperity as Africans would have more money to purchase goods from Europe and Asia.

The need for investment cannot be overemphasised, but this continuous invitation of foreigners to do what native Africans could do is problematic.

The government has always seemed to give preference to foreign firms. Uganda Vinci Coffee Company (UVCC); Finaci SPV Limited of the famous Lubowa Specialized Hospital; Apparels Tri-Star, to mention a few, were handed tax breaks, loans and guarantees that no local firm can access.

Local actors have at the same time been locked out of sectors like banking and construction.

The financial reforms of 2010, which increased the minimum capital required to set up a commercial bank to Shs25b, and also barred Ugandans from owning more than 30 percent of a microfinance institution, effectively locked Ugandans out of the banking sector.

The project implementation designs that require, among other things, bank guarantees, have meant that money for major roads’ and bridges’ contracts go to foreign firms. Finance minister Matia Kasaija admitted in January 2017 that his ministry spends Shs3.6 trillion, but not a single Ugandan firm is involved. We cannot go on like this.

What happened to talk of “building of an independent, integrated and self-sustaining national economy”? What happened to Mr Museveni’s argument that “there is no way Africans can emancipate themselves from poverty and backwardness without carrying out an industrial revolution”?

On September 9, 2020, while addressing members of the NRM’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), Mr Museveni, quoting John 10 verses 11-13, emphasised the need for the owner to be in charge of the flock as he would “defend the sheep even at the expense of his own life”.

The same wisdom should be guiding us when it comes to value addition. We need affirmative action for purposes of encouraging more Ugandans to enter into the manufacturing and value addition chains. It is they who should be producing for export.