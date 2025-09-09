Govt must make prison conditions humane

Prisons countrywide are facing severe overcrowding, with inmates packed like sardines in dilapidated jails built during the British colonial era. Currently, 78,000 inmates are crammed in prisons designed to accommodate only 21,000 inmates.

The prisoners are living under inhuman conditions, with poor sanitation and limited healthcare. A case in point is Fort Portal Main Prison where the officer-in-charge, Mr Amos Niwahereza, recently said the facility that was built in 1957 to accommodate 350 inmates now houses 1,513 prisoners. Due to inadequate toilet facilities, prisoners across the country are forced to ease themselves in buckets and bear the suffocating stench of their excrement in overcrowded cells.

Female inmates bear the brunt of the dysfunctional sanitation facilities, suffering repeated urinary tract infections. There is also a severe shortage of sanitary pads, forcing inmates to use rags and leaves during their menstrual cycles, causing infections. This is compounded by the limited healthcare given to prisoners. Due to the limited space, convicted inmates are placed in the same jails with those on remand, and hardcore criminals are allowed to mix freely with those serving sentences for petty crimes. Some of those jailed for misdemeanours later turn into hardcore criminals because of this unfortunate fraternising with hardened thugs.





These dilapidated prison buildings are also poorly ventilated, with no beds. Most inmates sleep on mats laid on cold floors, covering themselves with thin, old blankets. Prisoners complain that they are given insufficient and poor-quality meals besides being subjected to several hours of hard labour, sometimes even when they are sick. Inmates are also subjected to cruel, inhuman and degrading punishments by prison warders for perceived transgressions. All prisoners, irrespective of their crimes, should be treated humanely in accordance with the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

Anyone who participates in these vile acts should be prosecuted. The government should priorities the construction of more detention facilities with proper sanitation and other amenities. The delays in the justice system that lead to extended periods of remand for suspects are a major factor in the overcrowding in prisons. This is partly caused by a shortage of judicial officers to handle cases. We therefore call upon the government to recruit more judges and magistrates so that cases are expeditiously handled. We commend the Judiciary for implementing plea bargaining and alternative dispute resolution. These two methods are playing a big role in reducing the case backlog and should therefore be used more to decongest prisons.