Govt must not ignore impact of living costs

A spate of recent events—all heartrending—has suggested that Uganda is yet to fully grasp the stark lesson that health and wealth are fundamentally intertwined. The shocking impact that soaring bills are having on mental health has recently been laid bare by multiple lived experiences of Ugandans in lower socio-economic groups.

One of the underlying themes from this week’s countrywide strikes of pre-intern doctors is that a number of the protestors have experienced suicidal ideations thanks to the rising cost of living. On Monday, a pre-intern doctor told our sister entity NTV Uganda that “my mental health is at risk” owing to frustrations triggered by joblessness vis-à-vis soaring bills.

Evidently, the pre-intern doctors are not ploughing their own furrow. Rising prices continue to affect Ugandans in lower socio-economic groups in specific and harsh ways. The mental toll of the country’s economic squeeze has been articulated by its citizens in terms that are incredibly varied and personal.

These citizens had previously gained notoriety for not being open about their mental health issues. Not any more. For one, Mr Stanley Kisambira—a driver on the books of the judiciary—did more than articulate his financial woes in an audio clip that has since gone viral.

Mr Kisambira, who said he can barely scrape by on his Shs200,000 salary, indicated that the cost of living crisis is damaging his mental health so much so he could intentionally take his life and that of his principal.

While his principal has lived to die another day, others in a superior-subordinate dynamic have not been as lucky. Col Charles Okello Engola, the erstwhile junior Labour minister, and Uttam Bhandari, a moneylender, tragically died at the hands of armed officers in economic distress.

Both armed officers were overwhelmed by loan portfolios at risk.

While their actions should be roundly condemned, the triggers should neither be overlooked nor wished away.

It is against this backdrop that we urge state actors to urgently develop a comprehensive national suicide prevention strategy. The aforesaid strategy should reflect the role of financial distress as a contributing factor in suicidal ideations.

A surveillance system that maps out at-risk groups, individuals, and situations will—while requiring an effort that is hard—yield dividends that are unsparing.

Above all, evidence of widening inequality in the country demands a targeted response. The alarming extent to which this inequality can go has come into sharp focus in recent weeks.

We recommend an evidence-based policy response that is cognisant of a widening public health crisis as well as an underfunded health and care system.