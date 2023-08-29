Govt must slow down its protectionist pace

Last Thursday, President Museveni threw down the gauntlet while at a groundbreaking ceremony of nine factories in the eastern city of Mbale. If Uganda’s head of state since 1986 has his way, and he usually does, there will not be any importation of used clothing on his watch.

Mr Museveni strongly believes that his decree will spur the development of local textile industries in Uganda. The ban also dovetails with the President’s pet subject of value addition. With retail clothing consumerism having created an enormous global demand for cotton, Mr Museveni reckons Uganda should get much more than the $26 to 76 million per year in the decade to 2022 that the central bank captured in one of its reports.

Uganda exports the vast bulk of its cotton in semi-processed form, much to the chagrin of Mr Museveni. The President has adopted a similar stance with other leading exports of the country, including coffee. Uganda’s strongman will, however, find himself tackling a different animal if he makes good on his promise to take anti-dumping action on used clothing.

Stripped of its religiosity and pared to its most elemental dimensions of power and force, the ban smacks of a major escalation of protectionism. It has not been lost upon many observers that the State House is increasingly becoming interventionist following the drying up of sources of foreign aid. At the backend of 2022, the country, was forced to turn to commercial lenders. The growing body of evidence, therefore, points to a liquidity trap forcing the country to throw macroeconomic logic out of the window.

We strongly believe the loss of such outstanding clarity of thought is dangerous. Even existential. The macroeconomic effects of repudiation of free and open trade can be quite devastating. Such a trade war will be sure to fan geopolitical tensions that, as history suggests, ultimately climax with Uganda coming off as second best. Most importantly, though, Mr Museveni should not forget that countries which borrow abroad—such as the one entrusted to his care—must export in order to service their debts. Has Mr Museveni steeled himself for a gruelling fight? Is Uganda well placed to deal with foreign retaliation that makes exporting more difficult? If not, the country will be thrown into the throes of widespread defaults on foreign debts, financial distress and the collapse of international capital flows. There will be consequences to the growing protectionist mood that appears intent to raise tariffs to keep out foreign imports like used clothing. If the ultimate goal is to stimulate economic activity in liquidity-trap conditions, Mr Museveni and his policy wonks must surely know that there are better alternatives to import tariffs. Fiscal policy, for one.

With a depreciating shilling having failed to improve trade balances for the country on account of cheaper exports to foreign markets, we urge state actors not to burn more bridges. The current pressure on foreign exchange needs is bad as it is. It should not be hauled to echelons where the temperatures are more punishing. Smart decisions ought to be made.

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.