Govt must step up to the plate in HIV fight

The latest Global Aids Update report by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAids) shows how the winds blowing in Uganda are limiting options and rarely in ways that make the country safer. This is especially so when it comes to meeting the 2030 goal of ending HIV/Aids as a public health threat. UNAids's 2025 report, while offering a measure of the distance the country has travelled, points out that 36,648 new HIV infections were recorded in Uganda in 2024. Whereas this is a significant, if telling, drop from the 97,000 new infections registered in 2010, it is hard not to feel powerless and despairing in the face of the current goings-on. To spell it out, Uganda is hardly in the finest of fettle to move towards full ownership of her HIV response. All this comes after vital components of the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) programme were, in January, paused for review. UNAids estimates that, last year, the US government paid for 70 percent of the HIV response in Uganda.

Per its calculus, there will be an additional four million Aids-related deaths and six million adult new infections on the African continent by 2029 if Pepfar isn’t fully reinstated. This is, at any rate, a troubling outlook. Particularly, for Uganda, where—in spite of Aids-related deaths dropping from 53,000 in 2010 to 20,335 in 2024—the Pepfar pause slims odds of success. This is despite, or in fact because, the annual new infections fell from 53,000 to 36,648 over a five-year stretch. Consequently, the million dollar question is whether the Government of Uganda (GoU) can step up to the plate by plugging the void created by the Pepfar pause. This will take considerable effort; yet the GoU has been thin on details as to how it intends to make in roads.If any. The cost of any, at best, dilly-dallying and, at worst, inaction is quite straightforward. It will make the country vulnerable to routine new infections and all the attendant effects (Aids-related deaths for one).

While it would be disingenuous to, as some would like to, believe that the over reliance on Pepfar served only a lust for consumption and convenience, the capacity built across two decades should not just condemn us to a future of rationing life-saving medicines. That would really be absurd. Pepfar has invested more than $110 billion since it was founded in 2003 and is credited with saving 26 million lives as well as preventing millions more new infections. If the programme's effort to control HIV/Aids entered the proverbial home straight, the GoU should do its part to ensure that it brings the baton home.

A 2024 dataset from the Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) gives a sense of the scale of the work that needs to be done. A fact sheet of the government body showed that the GoU met just 14 percent of what was needed to sustain the HIV/Aids fight during the fiscal year 2022/23. Such an effort is undoubtedly not good enough in the wake of the Pepfar pause. Domestic funding has to be scaled up significantly and urgently. Anything short of that will, unfortunately, have dire consequences. The full weight of such consequences is already being felt at clinics on the frontline of treating the disease that are scrabbling to secure access to basic drugs.