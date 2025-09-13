Govt needs to find more opportunities for unemployed youth

The story that this publication ran on Friday of the 81,000 job seekers scrambling for only 280 government jobs should be a cause of worry for everyone. The advertised positions included accountants, human resource officers, planners, engineers, and administrative officers, and were spread across entities such as the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Works and Transport, Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the National Curriculum Development Centre, and local government service units.

A quick calculation would show that on average, for every position advertised, as many as 292 applicants were scrambling for it. And given Uganda’s demographics, this should be a cause of worry for everyone. Uganda is among the youngest nations in the world, with more than 75 percent of its population under 30. Each year, an estimated 600,000 young people enter the labour market, according to the World Bank, yet the economy creates only about 80,000 formal jobs, leaving the vast majority either unemployed or underemployed.

That the average seeker of formal jobs spends about 20 years at school, spending tens of millions in the process, only to graduate and end up on the street, calls for urgent action. This unemployment rate is a recipe for disaster, as it can turn potentially productive young people into potential criminals just to earn a living. This can also lead to desperate job seekers being taken advantage of by conmen and sexual offenders. Our clarion call to the government is to create more opportunities for its young population. The government should rethink ways of creating more jobs to absorb the huge number of floating job seekers.

This can be done by nurturing diversified economic growth, investing in skills development and vocational training, supporting entrepreneurship and the informal sector, and attracting foreign and domestic investment. Additionally, improving infrastructure such as roads and electricity, promoting agribusiness and rural development, and adopting employment-centred policies are crucial steps to boost job numbers and improve the quality of available work for citizens. Also, the government should be stringent when it comes to retirement. We have seen scenarios where individuals who have reached retirement age have manipulated the system and remained in the workforce, thereby locking out many young people who would have taken on such jobs.



