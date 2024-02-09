Govt needs to weed out fake inputs in agric sector

As Uganda continues to grapple with the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) that has affected more than 30 districts, it emerged this week that some unscrupulous people have started importing fake vaccines and are fleecing unsuspecting livestock farmers.

Warning that the vice would prolong the fight against the disease, the Agriculture ministry appealed to farmers to stop buying FMD vaccines that are not imported by the Government of Uganda.

Some of the fake vaccines, according to the National Drug Authority (NDA), include “Purified FMD FOTIVAX Foot and Mouth Disease Inactivated Vaccine” and “National Veterinary Institute Foot and Mouth Disease Broad Spectrum Vaccine”. Farmers have been buying the vaccines from between Shs2,000 to Shs4,000 per dose, some brought into Uganda from Kenya.

But the warning by the Ministry of Agriculture is only the latest episode in a problem that has plagued the sector for a long time. Animal and crop sectors have been the biggest victims of this vice.

Last year, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa questioned why some cancer-causing pesticides that are banned in the European Union continue to be imported into Uganda.

Also last year, the Uganda National Association of Community and Occupational Health warned that horticultural farmers use up to 45 highly hazardous pesticides to boost crop production.

The use of these fake inputs has far-reaching consequences for everyone. To the farmer, it means they could be wasting a lot of money in treating the wrong things. For instance, FMD is multi-valent, meaning livestock farmers could be buying unauthorised vaccines to vaccinate against the wrong serotype.

To the public, evidence shows that fake pesticides and vaccines pose long-term health effects such as predisposing people to cancer, especially when used carelessly.

And ultimately, it is the economy that is battered when food from Uganda is rejected by the countries that we export to. Recent examples can be drawn from the ban on some foods from Uganda by Kenya, South Sudan, and Tanzania, among other, over the quality concerns.

What this means is there should be a concerted effort by all stakeholders to ensure we weed out fake inputs in the agricultural sector. Government needs to spearhead efforts to ensure only internationally accepted inputs are in the Ministry of Agriculture register.

Whereas by policy government is required to avail vaccines to farmers as a public good, the budget for procuring vaccines has been insufficient. Lawmakers need to ensure that money is availed for such programmes.