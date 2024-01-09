Govt ought to spend less on consumptive activities

The Budget Framework Paper that Finance ministry officials presented to the House Finance Committee last week offers a stark and dour treatise of Uganda’s debt crisis.

Revelations that the country intends to spend nearly half of the Shs52.7 trillion ring-fenced for the 2024/2025 Financial Year is already being received with a firestorm of condemnation.

The gnawing unease notwithstanding, there is a troubling inevitability about the government declaring its intent to spend Shs23.4 trillion on servicing a debt whose pace barely has time to slacken. As a matter of fact, it is through a mixture of tenacity and good fortune that the government has staved off any threat of a debt default.

But as it buckles under the weight of clearing so-called budget support loans like the ones with Standard Bank (Shs241 billion) and TDA/PTA (Shs365 billion), to mention but two, the dire state of the country’s ledger is sharply brought into focus.

With the country set to, for the umpteenth time, spend more money on servicing debt than on education or healthcare, the now familiar siren calls should not be underestimated.

In what deceptively appears like just the right mix of contrition and charm, the government has talked about inheriting a terrible hand. And, in a sense, it is right. The attendant effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and the cost of living crisis have created a toxic mix that has triggered a surge in public borrowing.

Also, it should not be lost upon us that the global debt as of 2023 stood at a staggering $307 trillion. This translates into a debt of $40,000 for every single person on the planet. Evidently, the debt crisis is not only afflicting Uganda.

We, however, reckon that the Uganda government not only inherited a terrible hand, but went on to play it badly. There is little or no excuse for the exorbitant, if reckless, spending that continues to see the light of day. The country keeps borrowing to spend on consumptive activities.

The latest such activity is teaching its top officials the rules of etiquette ahead of this month’s staging of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and third Group 77 (G77) and China South summits. This betrays too many glaring missteps. Above all, exorbitant spending on things that do not contribute to productivity is basically inflationary.

Ultimately, so much excess debt is created from this type of deficit spending. And since such expenditure is inflationary, it hits Ugandans who spend a considerable amount of their income on food where it hurts most. This is simply because inflation is essentially a tax on consumers.

It therefore goes without saying that the government should spend more on activities that bolster productivity. Teaching its top brass how to make it through nine course dinners at the forthcoming NAM and G77+China summits is anything but a productive activity.

The government should also think deeply about how best to liberate the country’s supply side. The benefits of this cannot be stressed enough. If followed to the letter, more products are produced.