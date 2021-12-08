Govt right on not degazetting forests

Government is spot on to reject the push by Mukono District Council to degazette Namyooya, and Kifu forest reserves (Daily Monitor, December 7). This rejection by the Ministry of Water and Environment should send a very clear signal to the rest of district, municipal, and city authorities pushing for degazetting other 16 forest reserves across the country.

The moves by the authorities contradict government’s Green Growth Development Strategy, which emphasises restoring our country’s natural vegetation cover, tree planting and eventually greening Uganda’s cities. This urban green growth model plans to reduce greenhouse gases by 27 percent by 2040. But on its part, Mukono leaders argue that their move would help to accommodate the rapidly expanding town population.

Mukono wants the current forest cover cut down, the ground ploughed and compacted to accommodate a stadium, youth centre, and council offices, among other municipal developments.

Without a doubt, these are literally healthy developments, but just as the ministry has warned: “One form of development must not be at the expense of another. Peri-urban forest reserves were gazetted for a purpose and their functions must be safeguarded for a quality and healthy life of the urbans population.”

Indeed, with the rapidly growing town councils, municipalities, and cites across the country, the paradox of both the need to cut down more trees and opposite demand for more trees is becoming more pressing. But what is undeniable is that the need for more forests, and green spaces are becoming even more pressing to absorb the carbon emissions generated by automobiles and industries in those urban settings.

This is precisely why local government leaders need to show more responsibility and not push for degazetting of our invaluable forest reserves.

Rather than pursue the destruction of urban forests, these district, municipal, and city authorities should borrow a leaf from Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA), now recognised among the Tree Cities of the World. This initiative “recognises the importance of trees in building healthy, resilient and happy cities.”

As KCCA observes on its website: “Increasing the number of trees in a community can help reduce costs for energy, storm water management, and erosion control.”