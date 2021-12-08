Govt right on not degazetting forests

NFA officials inspecting one of the forest reserves in Uganda.Government has rejected a proposal by the Mukono District council to degazette Namyooya and Kifu forest reserves.

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: 
Forest conservation.
Our view:  
Today, Entebbe and Fort Portal cities are admirable and preferred as green and healthy towns as opposed to their brown cities counterparts because of their lovely green spaces. Mukono too, like them needs to preserve its urban forests.

Government is spot on to reject the push by Mukono District Council to degazette Namyooya, and Kifu forest reserves (Daily Monitor, December 7). This rejection by the Ministry of Water and Environment should send a very clear signal to the rest of district, municipal, and city authorities pushing for degazetting other 16 forest reserves across the country.

