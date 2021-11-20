Govt should be open to ideas from Opposition

Dr Julius Kizza, a lecturer from Makerere University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration, on Thursday called on Opposition politicians to work with government to revive the economy amid the slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and also discuss other matters that affect the citizenry.

It was not a call to the right party. Government has not been known to warm up to overtures from the Opposition. There has been no sign that it will listen to either elders or religious leaders who just might have an altruistic interest in long-term peace and stability.

In February 2018, Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies (GLISS) working at the behest of, among others, the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) and The Elders Forum (TEFU) tried to organise a national dialogue through which Ugandans could chart out ways of solving some of the country’s most contentious political, social and economic issues.

Even when civil society and the Opposition deemed it right for the country to have a discussion around, among others, rising youth unemployment, a shrinking economy rise in intolerance, the communications officer at the NRM Secretariat, Mr Rogers Mulindwa, indicated that those were not genuine issues. He said the NRM would be keen on a dialogue if there were “genuine issues that will benefit the country”.

The late Shaban Bantariza, who was the deputy director of the Uganda Media Centre, said there was no need for a dialogue because “dialogues can only be held if there is a crisis or something near to” it.

That is perhaps testimony enough that getting government to appreciate an idea from the Opposition is not easy.

The call should in the circumstances be to NRM, with a view of making it appreciate that others also have some invaluable ideas that can drive the country forward, which has been demonstrated by both Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere and Dr Kizza Besigye.

Dr Ssemogerere, while campaigning ahead of the 1996 General Election, promised to introduce free Universal Primary Education (UPE). The NRM picked it up and introduced UPE the following year. Pupil enrolment rose from 2.8 million in 1996 to 8.4 million as of January 2020.

In 2001, Dr Besigye promised to scrap graduated tax. Government picked it up. In 2011, he promised to introduce the university students’ scholarship scheme, another idea that government picked up.