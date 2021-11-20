Prime

Govt should be open to ideas from Opposition

Then Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga (left) shares a moment with Mukono Municipality Mp Betty Nambooze (in white) as they officially joined NUP in Kamwokya, Kampala on August 13, 2020 . PHOTO | MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The call should in the circumstances be to NRM, with a view of making it appreciate that others also have some nice ideas that can drive the country forward

Dr Julius Kizza, a lecturer from Makerere University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration, on Thursday called on Opposition politicians to work with government to revive the economy amid the slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and also discuss other matters that affect the citizenry.

