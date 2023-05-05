Govt should be proactive when handling disasters

In Uganda, when the rains come many things happen, including tragic ones. As the March-May rains continue pounding parts of the country, we are increasingly witnessing stories of death and destruction. Just this week, scores of people lost their lives and several villages were cut off after heavy rains.

According to reports by this newspaper, at least 16 people were killed in Kisoro, Rubanda and Rukiga districts in the southwestern region by mudslides. Although Ndorwa West lawmaker David Bahati later told Parliament that the number had risen to 18.

Then more than 600 people from at least 10 villages in Ntoroko District were rendered homeless after River Semliki burst its banks last Sunday, forcing water into their homes. Several rivers originating from Mt Rwenzori ranges in Bundibugyo District also burst their banks.

Sadly, these have been the stories that dominate Ugandan media whenever it starts to rain.

However, we seem not to learn from our past experiences. As is usually the case, the rainfall season has effects on the disaster management sector as landslides, water level rise, floods and water logging affect several areas.

Floods are usually expected to occur in low lying areas as well as urban areas like Kampala, while landslides are expected in highland areas of Rwenzori, Kigezi and Elgon.

The people responsible are supposed to ensure that these areas undertake integrated flood management, flood preparedness and mitigation strategies.

At the beginning of 2021, government released the first national risk and vulnerability atlas, showing parts of the country that are prone to natural disasters.

The atlas identified seven types of disasters that strike diverse parts of the country in different seasons. These included floods, drought, lightning, earthquakes, landslides, hailstorms and windstorms.

But despite identifying the risks we face, and where they are likely to occur, as usual we seem unprepared for them. Because until last year, Uganda did not have a relief budget and depended largely on the goodwill of donors and humanitarian groups. Nothing much seems to have changed.

The contingency funds we depend on from the Ministry of Finance only serve to make sure we respond to a disasters after they have happened.

As the Speaker of Parliament proposed this week, it is high time we tried creating a commission to manage responses to disasters and emergencies in the country as provided for in the Constitution.