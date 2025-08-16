Govt should be tough on those selling jobs

This week, this publication ran an exposé on how government jobs are being sold to desperate job seekers, mainly by the District Service Commissions. Our mini investigation showed that on average, a job seeker has to part with between Shs1m and Shs10m to make it to the shortlist. To make matters worse, many District Service Commission officials take the hard-earned money, which is sometimes borrowed money, but fail to give the applicants the jobs they are badly in need of. The story is just the tip of the huge societal problem that the country is grappling with, as some wealthy Ugandans squeeze even the little that the poor have. If the problem of corruption in recruitment for government jobs is not addressed with urgency, it could lead to people resorting to desperate measures.

We have heard stories of people in other places setting themselves on fire or committing suicide because the lack of jobs has made life not worth living. The unemployment rate in Uganda in 2024 stood at 2.94 percent, according to the World Bank. This figure represents the percentage of the labour force that is without work but available for and seeking employment. Going forward, the government should double down on fighting the vice of selling public jobs. Yes, there have been some arrests of these corrupt officials in Mpigi, Gomba, Mukono, and Jinja districts by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, but the net should be cast wider.

Our call is for all anti-corruption bodies such as the Inspectorate of Government (IG), police, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, among others, to join hands and root out these bad people. Those found guilty should be handed the maximum punishment that will send a stern warning to the rest involved in such schemes. We should make getting bribes from desperate job seekers a risky venture. This will translate into fair recruitment of Ugandans into the civil service. We believe that when there is fair recruitment, not only will corruption cases go down, but qualified candidates will be recruited for the jobs, which will increase output in the civil service.



