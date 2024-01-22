Govt should do more to stop mob action

The lynching of a man by a mob in Kamwenge District on Monday last week highlights the rampant cases of mob action in the country. Sam Asimwe was beaten to death by an angry mob after he killed his uncle’s wife and children (see Daily Monitor, Wednesday, January 17).

People are increasingly taking the law into their own hands, accusing police personnel and judicial officials of corruption and dereliction of duty.

Others cite the lengthy time courts take to resolve cases as justification for mob action.

Mob action is wrongly referred to as mob justice by some people. There is no justice when an unruly mob acts as judge, jury and executioner.

These vigilante actions have in several cases led to the death of innocent people.

Some unfortunate people have fallen victim to mob action because of mistaken identity. Just being in the wrong place at the wrong time can get you killed or severely injured by these violent mobs.

The government should do more to stop these misguided vigilante actions because they are criminal and those who participate in them should be prosecuted.

Everyone accused of crime, no matter how grave it is, is entitled to a fair trial. This can only be done before a competent court of law instituted in accordance with the Constitution of Uganda.

Concerted effort should be taken to restore public confidence in the police and the Judiciary. Police personnel and judicial officers accused of conniving with criminals should be investigated and tried in court and those found guilty should be punished in accordance with the law.

To resolve case backlog in courts, more judges and magistrates should be hired. The shortage of judicial officers should be urgently resolved because justice delayed is justice denied.

Many people are ignorant about how the legal system works. Some do not know that suspects are entitled to police bond and court bail if they fulfil the requirements.

This ignorance has led people to engage in mob action, wrongly accusing police personnel and judicial officials of hindering delivery of justice.

This calls for education of the public about how the legal system operates. The government should also sensitise people against taking the law into their own hands.

This should be done using all available channels of communication: community meetings, social media, radio, television and print media.