Govt should give arts, humanities their due

Over the past couple of weeks, science teachers in Uganda have struck back as best as they can to force the government’s hand. The teachers have found it necessary to down their tools to compel the Public Service ministry to implement the presidential directive and Cabinet resolutions of August 24, 2021.

The government of Uganda (GoU) has broken ranks with the coercion and restraint that has always been a bedrock of success in such circumstances. Instead, it has offered assurances to the science teachers that Shs700billion will be ring-fenced in the budget for Financial Year 2022/2023 to make good on a promise.

If the worst human impulses don’t—as seems to be the case—threaten the gentleman’s agreement, degree (Shs4m) and diploma (Shs3m) holders will enjoy something of a windfall. In the event that this does see the light of day, the two sets of teachers (Stem as well as arts and humanities) on government payroll will be twin siblings of a parent indulgent to one and venomous to the other.

We believe such an outcome is hard to reconcile at many levels. President Museveni has in the recent past been unapologetically dismissive of the arts and humanities. He [in]famously used one of his national addresses during the first coronavirus wave to say thus: “We should not debate this; arts have a role but for a society to survive, it must not lag behind in science and technology. Do not waste our time with off-the-point arguments. I can quote for you Shakespeare or Julius Caesar, what will it help with curing Covid-19?”

The tragedy is Mr Museveni’s comments—then as now—are not strangely out of kilter with the world view. The reference to the arts and humanities as “soft skills” is intended to disadvantage them. Conversely, Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects are placed on a pedestal as curriculum must-haves as seen through their reference as “hard skills.”

We, however, reckon an education policy that focuses—entirely—on the importance of hard science is flawed. Soft skills matter, too. Empirical evidence also suggests that while Stem-related careers have stalled, jobs in the creatives—the likes of which soft skills often come in handy—are growing strongly.

In fact, while hard skills can be taught and assessed more easily; soft skills are more subtle. It is no accident that behemoths like Google cite creativity and communication skills as an aptitude of expression whilst recruiting new staff. Mr Museveni, whose addresses during the first coronavirus wave turned into all-nighters with his trusted scientists in tow, should surely appreciate the purpose of clarity in communication.