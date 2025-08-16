Govt should have plan for handling refugees

The report from Kampala Capital City Authority’s (KCCA) political and technical leadership, highlighting intense pressure on infrastructure and brewing xenophobia due to refugee influx, demands urgent and serious interventions. Information from KCCA indicates that there are around 160,000 refugees registered with the Authority, while many others are residing in the city without following the procedures. Countrywide, around 1.9 million refugees reside in Uganda. Ms Sharifah Buzeki, the KCCA Executive Director, observed that this influx of refugees means “the pressure on our facilities and our services goes up because of the numbers which come into the city”. Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago is worried that this pressure, which affects access to services such as health and accommodation, is leading to growing bitterness and xenophobia towards refugees.

Mr Lukwago says the government needs to do more than just have an open-door policy by putting in place "serious interventions" to guide the entry of refugees into the city and also increase resources for the provision of social services to refugees in urban areas and the host community. He further highlights that most of the interventions right now are focused on those in camps outside Kampala. The issue of refugees in the country is handled by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in coordination with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and other partners. It's important to note that UNHCR has been complaining about declining funding, which it says has led to a reduction in the support each refugee receives. In the face of these challenges in Uganda, OPM should work with KCCA and UNHCR and other development partners to address the concerns raised by the Kampala leadership.

There's a need to increase the capacity of health facilities and schools to accommodate and effectively support these increasing numbers of refugees. There's also a need for better control of the movement of refugees from designated areas of settlement for proper planning and reduced interference with social services. UNHCR Uganda on Thursday delivered a donation worth Shs1.8 billion to support refugees and the host communities. These included hospital beds, medical devices, computers, and motorcycles, among others, to improve access to health, education and other social services. These steps by UNHCR and other development partners to support urban refugees and the host communities are in the right direction for the development of a more sustainable solution. The government should be honest while discussing these matters, and engage authorities such as KCCA and development partners to address pressing needs to avoid escalation of problems like xenophobia.



