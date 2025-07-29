Govt should make clean cooking fuels affordable

Most households and institutions in Uganda rely heavily on wood and charcoal to prepare meals. These two fuels are key contributors to global warming. Fast tracts of forests have been cut over the years to secure wood and charcoal, wrecking profound damage on the environment.

Uganda loses 122,000 hectares of forest cover annually, according to the Ministry of Water and Environment. Forests are important in mitigating climate change because trees absorb harmful carbon dioxide. According to the 2024 National Population and Housing Census, 65 percent of households use firewood as a main source of fuel and 48.6 percent use charcoal as their primary cooking fuel.

At least 80 percent of households in rural areas rely on firewood to cook compared to 41.2 percent of households in urban areas. On the other hand, 48.6 percent of households in urban areas use charcoal as their main source of fuel compared to 14.7 percent in rural areas. The 2024 National Population and Housing Census indicates that only 3.8 percent of households use clean fuel for cooking. Therefore, it is prudent that the government does more to promote use of clean cooking fuels at household level and in institutions such as schools. Currently, many households and institutions cannot afford the cost of clean cooking fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), solar and electricity. Uganda’s electricity coverage is low, with about 47.1 percent of the population connected to the national grid.

There is a significant disparity between urban and rural areas, with 57.2 percent of those connected to the national grid residing in urban areas and 10 percent in rural areas. However, even the lucky few connected to the national electricity grid rarely use it for cooking because of the high tariffs. Furthermore, many households and institutions cannot afford the cost of solar panels and other accessories. We call upon the government to make these clean cooking fuel alternatives affordable to the general public. This can be done by subsiding the cost of purchasing these clean cooking fuels or reducing taxes levied on them.

This would not only protect the environment but also improve the health of millions of citizens who are currently exposed to dangerous pollutants that are released by wood and charcoal during the process of cooking. According to health experts, inhaling these toxic substances can lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, asthma, pneumonia, and lung cancer.