Govt should open a sports hall of fame

On Friday, Joshua Cheptegei exhibited more than pace and tactical nuance to clinch the gold medal in the 5,000m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Cheptegei had long before the Tokyo Olympics etched his name into the country’s athletics’ books.

The list of medals including the gold in 10,000m at the 2014 World Junior Championships; silver at the 2017 World Athletics’ Championships; gold in the 10,000m and 5,000m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games; gold in the 10,000m at the 2019 World Athletics’ Champions; and gold at the 2019 World Cross Country Championship had already defined him as the greatest. The silver and gold medals in Tokyo added a shine to a greatness that he had achieved much earlier than Friday.

Cheptegei’s achievement is something to be revered, but it is his story – a tale of persistence and endurance – that we should be celebrating. It is a tale of a man who on account of his humble background, could not afford running shoes; a man who would not have made it to the 2014 World Junior Athletics’ Championships if a well-wisher had not begged that he be included; a man who rose above the ridicule that he was subjected to following the unfortunate collapse that he suffered during the 2017 International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) World Cross-country Championships in Kampala to rise higher than any other athlete before him.

That is a story that will inspire talented people from humble backgrounds such as his. It is also a story that will inspire the generally less fortunate, but hard working average Ugandan. At a time when most of those who are deemed to be affluent are also associated with theft of public funds, Cheptegei’s is a story that should serve to remind Ugandans that one can actually rise to the top without stealing. That is a story worth telling in a country of very few role models.

The Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and National Guidance has been teaching young Ugandans about patriotism. Need it look yonder? Who would be a better teacher than our hero, Joshua Cheptegei?

The Uganda Amateur Athletics Federation, the National Council of Sports, the Ministry of Ethics and Integrity, the Ministry of Information and National Guidance should seize this opportunity and open a sports hall of fame to not only celebrate the likes of Cheptegei for what they have achieved, but also to remind us of past greats like, John Akii-Bua and Dorcus Inzikuru; former boxers like Godfrey Nyakaana, John Mugabi “The Beast” and Ayub Kalule.

