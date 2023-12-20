Govt should rethink its agricultural production

Last week, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja took a high-level delegation to the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, with a burning request. Ms Nabbanja implored the World Food Programme (WFP) to “buy food locally” if anything because “it will help us to boost our economy”.

While the Prime Minister was spot on about Uganda’s status as a food basket, she was wide off the mark about WFP’s food purchases. The humanitarian organisation in fact sources its grain (maize and beans) from Uganda and has started doing likewise, supply permitting, for the vegetable oil. This, however, is only half of the story.

Statistics show that sub-Saharan Africa, to which Uganda is domiciled, spends north of $40 billion annually on food imports. Food baskets like Uganda also contribute to that tally principally because of infrastructural bottlenecks.

This infrastructural monster typically has two faces. For one, the dearth of infrastructure thwarts a distribution system that sets out to move food from a place of excess to scarcity. Then there is the equally distressing problem of a poor harvest infrastructure that leads to food waste.

This, among others, explains why—per the Global Hunger Index of 2023—progress on reducing hunger has stalled since, wait for it, 2015. While the African Development Bank (AfDB) is confident that food insecurity will not be a problem on the continent in the next five years, few share that optimism. And rightly so. Income poverty shows little or no signs of abating in Africa. The attendant effects of this type of poverty is a biting failure of households to put food on the plate.

WFP best captures the scale of the problem at hand. It recently said, rather colourfully, that the world has edged ever so menacingly to the point where it takes from the hungry to save the starving.

For Uganda, the roots of food insecurity are multifaceted and well-documented. For instance, livestock diseases in the bottom half of the country’s cattle corridor will make beef terribly expensive this festive period. The country also keeps grappling with increasing climate vulnerability.

Thankfully, this is anything but a lost cause. The breadth of the Uganda government’s response is, however, much greater than might have been anticipated. We add our voice to those that are urging the government to find a way to improve agricultural productivity.

The land governance regime has to improve. Considerably. Responsible authorities have to think deeply about how to redistribute the value chain’s profits. This can be achieved if smallholder farmers are not treated as an afterthought. They have to be taught best practices, including how to deal with the vagaries of weather.

Short of that the Prime Minister will continue to go to WFP with burning requests. And a begging bowl for good measure.

