Govt should set up eye hospitals in West Nile

This week, this newspaper reported the plight of residents of West Nile who struggle with sight complications. The difficulty in accessing specialised eye care services in the sub-region in the past 40 years has led to a high number of cases of low vision and blindness, particularly among the elderly. Those who can afford it are forced to travel hundreds of kilometres to Kampala to see ophthalmologists. Many patients are forced to sell off valuable assets to make the trip to the capital.

According to the Ophthalmology Society of Uganda (OSU), more than 400,000 people in Uganda have visual impairment because of treatable and preventable conditions such as cataract, glaucoma (caused by high pressure) and diabetic retinopathy. Uganda has about 40 ophthalmologists (expert eye doctors), and each has a burden of looking after more than a million Ugandans, far below the World Health Organisation's recommended ratio. During a recent eye care camp at Warr Health Centre IV in Zombo District, experts said close to 80 percent of people with sight problems in West Nile rarely visit facilities for medical care.

Because many cannot afford the costs of seeking treatment from the few private eye clinics, many patients resort to using witch doctors and herbalists as an alternative means of treatment. While we appreciate the role development partners and service clubs are playing in extending eye care camps to some of the areas, this model is not sustainable. The government needs to take charge to ensure that its citizens are cared for. In 2021, the Assistant Commissioner for Health Services in-charge of Disability and Rehabilitation Division, Dr Stanley Bubikire, said the Ministry of Health had embarked on a five-year journey that would see human resources for eye health enhanced, essential supplies provided, and diagnostic equipment and infrastructure improved. Clearly, West Nile has not benefited from the plan, if it were implemented.

There is a need for outreach programmes to sensitise communities about checking their eyes regularly. Experts say about 80 percent of causes of blindness are preventable. This means that if people go for regular screening and get treatment early, then many of the ailments can be handled before they get worse.

The government should also consider making it attractive for some of these specialists to work in those areas considered hard to reach. Arua Regional Referral Hospital last year said despite multiple announcements, the hospital has struggled to attract candidates for the ophthalmologist position.



