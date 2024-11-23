Govt should tighten laws to curb drug abuse

Authorities are concerned over the rising trend in which the biggest concentration of juveniles in remand homes are accused of committing capital offences such as aggravated defilement and murder.

Dr Fred Ngabirano, the Commissioner for Youth and Children Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, says the increasing number of defilement cases involve children aged 16 and below, who are defiling toddlers as young as one year old.

Sadly, the trend is attributed to alcohol-drug and substance abuse.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), substance abuse refers to the harmful or hazardous use of psychoactive substances, including alcohol and illicit drugs.

One of the key impacts of illicit drug use on society, according to WHO, is the negative health consequences experienced by its members. Drug use also puts a heavy financial burden on individuals, families and society.

Drugs that are commonly abused in Uganda include alcohol, marijuana, and mairungi. However, there is an increase in the use of hard drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines.

This should cause worry because of its effects on the country's social and economic state.

Uganda has seven remand homes, including Gulu, Naguru, Mbale, and Masindi, which currently hold 886 boys and 18 girls.

Dr Ngabirano says Kampiringisa remand home registers five cases per month, Arua (four cases), Fort Portal (four cases), and Kabale (one). And to imagine that many of those are in for capital offences should be a cause for worry.

There must be concerted efforts among all the stakeholders to reverse this trend. To start with, parents need to do their job in raising upright citizens. Children need to learn good morals and values and that can be learnt from home and school.

The government should also ensure children get help when it comes to dealing with mental health. Mental stress in Uganda increased post-Covid-19, with many children dropping out of school and some being lured into crime. Mental health centres should be at the various learning institutions and health facilities.

The justice system should also ensure juvenile offenders get speedy trials with the aim of helping them reform and be reintegrated into society.