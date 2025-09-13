Govt should urgently engage arts teachers

The Friday, September 12 news story published by Daily Monitor about the planned nationwide strike by arts teachers under the Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu) highlights a deepening crisis in the country's education sector that must be urgently addressed.

Unatu announced that the strike, premised on disparities in the enhancement of salaries of teachers by the government, would start on Monday, September 15.

This is happening in the Third Term, a critical time for exam preparations and curriculum completion. This planned strike is equally disheartening to parents who have to struggle to raise money and sometimes sell their property to send their children back to school.

Arts teachers are demanding salary enhancement to close the pay gap between arts and science educators. The strike is thus triggered by years of unsolved grievances, including the 2022/2023 financial year's increments of salary for only science teachers.

Currently, an arts teacher with a degree qualification earns a gross pay of Shs1,078,162 monthly and takes home a net pay of Shs841,931, while his/her science counterpart gets Shs4m and takes home a net pay of Shs2,858,000.

Similarly, an arts teacher with a diploma qualification gets gross pay of Shs784,214 and takes home a net pay of Shs639,108, while their science counterpart earns Shs2.2m and takes home a net pay of Shs1,616,000.

Although some legislators, educators and analysts had warned the government that selectively enhancing the salary of science teachers would cause rifts in schools, the government proceeded with the plan.

The government argued then that the enhancement of salaries of scientists and science teachers, some increment by around 300 percent, was meant to strengthen STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) teaching, attract more qualified professionals to the field, increase student enrolment in sciences, and ultimately foster industrial growth, job creation, and higher tax revenues.

But those opposed to this selective enhancement argued then that it was a wrong move because arts subjects and arts teachers are particularly very important in that they, among others, foster critical thinking, creativity, and cultural awareness, which are equally very important in leadership and development of the country.

While the government has offered promises like a phased 25 percent salary increase for arts teachers starting in 2026/2027 and tax reductions, the lack of immediate action seems to have pushed educators to the brink and made them anxious.

The government should act faster, prioritise meaningful engagement with arts teachers, not through pleas for patience alone, but through proactive dialogue to prevent the escalation and reduce the frequency of the strikes. This will prevent irreparable harm to students' learning and the broader education system.

Honest and transparent engagement through emergency roundtable discussions involving all stakeholders would be important in mitigating the cost of these endless strikes to learners and the national development.

