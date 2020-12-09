Halting construction of fuel stations is welcome

Our view: “With the passage of time with no action taken on the ground, the concentration of fuel stations has continued to grow unabated. Perhaps what is needed is more than a declaration and a promise to fix things tomorrow.

By Editor More by this Author

The National Physical Planning Board this week invoked its powers as designated in the Physical Planning Act, 2010, and halted the approval of construction of new fuel stations countrywide.

This is a good move that should be applauded as it finally acknowledges the potential adverse effects of the proliferation of fuel stations across the country, not to mention their worrying concentration in urban areas such as Kampala.

What remains ahead is the uphill task of implementing this noble idea, a journey upon which the city planners say they have embarked on. This will be a real test of the commitment to order and the adherence to rule of law.

There should be added measures to ensure that lapses such as those seen in supervision of high-rise buildings in Kampala do not occur on the planning board’s watch. We hope the powers given to the National Physical Planning Board are adequate for the task ahead. The country will be observing the process to see if it runs efficiently and enforcement of the law is done without fear or favour.

Now that the planning is on course to get distribution of fuel stations in order, it is imperative that the planning authority makes known its findings after surveying the urban areas. What is to be done in areas where the risk posed by gas installations and depots is already over the acceptable limit?

What happens in cases where developers were found to have set up facilities in contravention of the law? Also, perhaps it is important and may be instructive to find out why it has taken 10 years for Part V (development permission) of the Physical Planning Act, 2010, to be activated in line with this sector.

Advertisement

What were the challenges in regulation or if none, are all the current developments lawfully established? The board should also look beyond halting the establishment of fuel stations and unveil a safety plan for Kampala and other cities in the same precarious situation regarding location of fuel stations.

It has been reported for years that Kampala, in particular, is sitting on a time bomb. However, with the passage of time with no action taken on the ground, the concentration of fuel stations has continued to grow unabated. Perhaps what is needed is more than a declaration and a promise to fix things tomorrow.









Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.

Further, we ask that we be informed whenever you feel that we have fallen short in our attempt to keep these commitments.