Handle Ebola response plan for schools with care

In the wake of the Ebola Outbreak which has its epicentre in Mubende and Kassanda districts, there have been growing controls to tighten movement restrictions especially after the outbreak stretched its tentacles to the capital Kampala.

One of the major concerns for health officials, and government as a whole, during health crises of this nature is the school environment and how to enforce standard operating procedures therein.

Schools not only hold a big portion of the population but also a vulnerable one in terms of their ability to practice and adhere to the standard operating procedures. This presents a challenge to the government when it comes to protecting them. This is why the Minister of Health, Ms. Jane Ruth Aceng was quoted as advocating for a plan to cut the school term short, among other proposals and measures.

However, while this plan is well-intentioned, there is need to consider the challenges that have befallen similar efforts in the past.

When schools were prematurely closed in March 2020, it was one of the measures aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19.

However, the directive, when put into action, set off some unintended consequences. Closing all the schools abruptly resulted in a logistical nightmare, with some students and other travellers left stranded in taxi parks, among other challenges.

There was also the question of the young ones mixing with the rest of the population and the result was that some learners who had contracted Covid-19 brought it home with them.

As the proposal to close schools prematurely again is mooted, the likely results of such an action should be considered all around.

Many arguments have been advanced, among them that candidates would be rushed when sitting exams and parents were not prepared for a sudden school break and may be unable to facilitate learners to leave school and sustain them at home given the economic distress.

Even if the proposed sudden closure is not implemented, a plan should be in place for how to manage the term closure and the reintegration of students, especially those in boarding facilities, into communities that are battling a new health threat.