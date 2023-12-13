Have basic firefighting equipment and skills

On Monday morning, there was a fire at City House Shopping Centre along William Street in Kampala leaving one dead and businesses and merchandise destroyed. Police are yet to establish the cause of this fire but short recorded videos of some of the building’s occupants trying to escape the burning building through windows went viral. Luckily, many of them escaped.

Everything about this fire and the lucky escape and survival of occupants except for one unfortunate soul points to the lack of safety regulations meant to prevent, manage fire outbreaks.

It is unfortunate that it has to take a fire or more for us to be reminded about how most of the buildings in the country have no basic fire fighting equipment.

We have seen this with the numerous school fires that keep recurring. When a fire breaks out, all and sundry are up in arms about the disregard of safety measures but only until emotions are quenched and we are back to business as usual until, another usually avoidable fire torches a public or even private premise.

This should stop. If we are ever to make any strides, we must stop being reactionary and be proactive.

About regulations, Kampala Central division Mayor Salim Uhuru has urged property owners to have firefighting equipment for damage caused by fire outbreaks. He said all property owners must have fire extinguishers. Of course he is right but shouldn’t this be common sense?

While many tongues wag in judgement of the City House property owner for not having any visible fire fighting equipment or a proper contingency escape plan in case of fire or other eventualities, we must ask ourselves if it’s any better where we reside, work or at our properties.

Does that building you occupy as a work place, home or even own have functioning fire extinguishers, escape routes? How often are safety maintenance checks done to prevent such scenarios, do you even know how to use a fire extinguisher, have you ever participated in a fire drill at that work place, do you know what you would do if a fire broke out? Take a quick scan at the buildings around you and most have no semblance of firefighting equipment.