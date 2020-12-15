Holiday season is here,  we need a lot of caution

By Editor More by this Author

It is instructive that the acting director traffic and road safety, Commissioner of Police Bazil Mugisha, yesterday warned motorists against reckless driving during the holiday season.

It is also a great thought that the police are returning the Fika Salama checkpoints to check speeding, recklessness and careless driving that usually lead to road carnage.

According to 2018 Police Crime Report, about 300 people died in road accidents while 900 were injured during the festive season alone. The other causes of these accidents range from driver fatigue to poor mechanical condition of vehicles.

It is during this season that many people travel to the villages to celebrate the festive season with their family members after a largely stressful year. We have noted before that because of many people travelling, public transport proprietors tend to carry more than the capacity and flout many other traffic rules regulations.



We hope the traffic police will stick to the rules and ask taxi and bus operators to follow the rules and at the same time observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) given the fast rising community infections of Coronavirus.

This Christmas season also comes with a lot of challenges besides the road traffic mayhem.

It is the first time we shall be celebrating Christmas amid a coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged communities with more than 1.6 million deaths worldwide and has brought many global economies to their knees.

Worse still, the season comes in the middle of an election campaign, which has been variously blamed for bringing together large number of people, many of whom do not observe SOPs.

Our call to the public is that as we head into the festivities, let us strive to strike a balance between our health and merrymaking.

Other stakeholders think travels upcountry, where many elderly people live and who are prone to Covid-19, should be minimised as much as possible. If you can, please avoid upcountry journeys.

With the climax of the festivities on News Year’s eve, there will be temptation to gather many people in churches or social places to welcome the New Year.

The way we choose to behave while partying during the season will ultimately determine how we start 2021.

Do not forget that the country’s health facilities are stretched because of the high number of Covid-19 patients. We need to have a better 2021 and the choice is ours.