Homework: Rework, regulate the concept

Our Thursday, April 10, edition lead story on homework hit a nerve with many parents. The story titled, “Homework puts parents to the test”, told of the daily trials and tribulations that parents endure to ensure that their school going children’s homework is done in middle of grappling with the long hours spent on the commute to and from work occasioned by the often unforgiving traffic jam.

In the story, most parents confessed to resorting to doing the assignments themselves to get it done with quickly instead of sitting with the children and guiding them, others stay up as late as 11pm trying to get the work done while others, because they lack the time, do the week’s work at the weekend.

Many however expressed their dissatisfaction with the bother that daily homework even for preschool learners are subjected to has become. It’s only natural that a parent with a 9-5 job will return home exhausted and in no shape to offer useful homework guidance to their child especially after enduring hours in the traffic jam.

The children too often have to endure the hours in traffic jam after a long day at school so getting home to sit through another hour or two of grueling homework is tough. Truth is homework is an essential part of the learning process and teachers will defend it but shouldn’t the application and implementation change or at least be regulated?

Shouldn’t learners be allowed enough time to relax, play and rest? Shouldn’t issues such as hours spent in traffic jam be considered when dishing out these homework assignments? Unfortunately as was highlighted by the Ministry of Education Spokesperson Dr Denis Mugimba, the ministry is yet to come up with a policy to regulate homework in schools, which he said will promote a balanced approach between schools, learners and parents. However, with or without a policy, sanity must prevail.

All stakeholders especially parents should be able to speak up against excessive school assignments handed to learners in the name of homework. Everything must be done in moderation. Parents also ought to equip themselves on how to handle homework and ensure that learning doesn’t instead turn into a source of stress for themselves and most importantly for the children.

Experts quoted in our story advised parents to be consistent, supportive, and to encourage children to approach tasks independently, which will help cultivate a positive attitude towards learning in young children. Per Vasilii Kiselev, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Legacy online school says parents need to back off a bit and allow children to make msitakes. “It’s not the end of the world”, he says. Schools too should revisit and rework their homework dispensing metrics.





