House oversight role should be protected

Over the past couple of days, the country has been intrigued by the battle of two queens to—proverbially speaking—kiss the king's ring. And with good reason. The subplot of heavyweights, Ms Rebecca Kadaga and Ms Anita Among, battling to have President Museveni in their respective corners ahead of an election to constitute the ruling NRM party’s top organ is, well, intriguing.

Ms Kadaga, who is also the First Deputy Prime Minister, finds herself in the fight of her life after Ms Among, the Speaker of Parliament, expressed interest in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) position of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female). It is, in many respects, a plum role. As the incumbent and a so-called NRM historical (figure), Ms Kadaga has made clear that her rival is overstepping her bounds.

The debate that has ensued in light of Ms Kadaga's qualms has been as unstinting as deeply divisive. While some see a sense of entitlement in Ms Kadaga’s outburst, others empathise with her. Less discussed, but no less remarkable, is one position that Ms Among has consistently articulated. She has said and continues to say that the importance of having the House Speaker as part of CEC's furniture cannot be understated, not least because it ensures the legislative and executive branches of government move in lockstep.

We, however, find such a view/argument troubling in more ways than one. It is chiefly not healthy for our polity because of taking a decidedly dim view of the need for checks and balances.

Such a settled notion also goes to extraordinary lengths to strengthen patron-client relations that are known to have imperilled democracy in Uganda. It is particularly worrying when the legislative branch of government does the bidding of the executive branch. The crucial aspect of oversight through which the House earns its stripes is consequently condemned to remaining severely stunted. This, at any rate and by any measure, cannot be considered a healthy development.

Set against such sentiment, we cannot help but wonder whether the House Speaker’s intervention yesterday to stop the House Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) from doing its oversight role is the new normal.

For context, Cosase was in the process of working its way around a labyrinth that ended up with Mr Hamis Kiggundu receiving a go-ahead to advance his business interests on a drainage channel that straddles nine kilometres and sits on 72 acres of land.

With the stroke of a pen, Ms Among instructed a four-strong team of only NRM lawmakers to embark on a fact-finding mission. She expects to be furnished with findings from a visit to downtown Kampala within a fortnight.

As Mr Yusuf Nsibambi, a Cosase member and FDC party whip, noted yesterday, Speaker Among neither exhausted the set procedures available to her to constitute either a select or ad hoc committee.

The House also does not typically deal with so-called fact-finding teams. This, as Mr Nsibambi averred yesterday, is an illegality. Is this the sort of thing Ugandans should expect since there is a grim determination to kiss the king's ring? It is hard to argue otherwise. We can only hope that the polity that is the Republic of Uganda does not continue being dragged down a rabbit hole.