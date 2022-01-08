Hunt down criminals forging Covid cards

Unscrupulous people are forging Covid-19 vaccination cards and certificates with impunity. The police and other security agencies are aware of the problem but for unknown reasons, they have not been able to destroy the racket completely. The Covid-19 cards and certificates are being sold on open market to unvaccinated people. This has put people’s lives at risk and hindered the fight against the pandemic.

Ministry of Health and police need to wake up and deal with the problem before it’s too late. Immediate action must be taken against the criminal gangs at Nasser Road, Kampala, and in other areas. The suspects must be charged with forgery, contrary to the Penal Code Act. Lip service is making matters worse as the virus mutates. Let us act with speed.

The country’s image is under attack. In October last year, forgery of Covid-19 test certificates for travellers almost caused diplomatic issues between Uganda and countries in the Middle East after hundreds of travellers from Uganda turned out to be positive after being retested.

We must stop these criminals and close all the loopholes in the system. Forged Covid-19 cards and certificates undermine the public’s faith in all vaccination cards and complicate the fight against the pandemic that has so far killed more than 3,300 Ugandans.

The daily Covid-19 infections in the country have drastically increased partly because of the forgeries and the highly transmissible Omicron variant. On January 4, government reported 1,759 cases and 12 deaths. Just two days before, hospital cases had jumped from 30 to 538.

The vaccination mandates announced by the President in his end of lockdown speech last week, along with continued police procrastination, illicit tests for learners and the distortions about the safety of the vaccines; have created a business opportunity for unscrupulous elements.

Some government units such as Health, Finance, State House, Parliament, National Medical Stores etc. require proof of vaccination yet unlike other countries in Europe and Asia, which have secure digital proof of vaccination, Uganda and other African nations have not created a systematic way to verify vaccinations details.

Here, we rely on paper cards with handwritten notes, which can be easily forged by fraudsters. Cognisant of these gaps, the criminals are now selling forged vaccination cards to people including students of 18 years and above, who are not vaccinated, endangering lives of others.

With the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, people must be reminded that is illegal to forge Covid-19 vaccination certificates and cards. Ministry of Health needs to expedite the new system which they say will be available on smartphones to enable authorities verify the Covid-19 vaccination cards and certificates. The public should also be encouraged to report the criminals to the authorities.









We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.