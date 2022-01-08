Hunt down criminals forging Covid cards

The issue: Covid-19 cards.

Our view: Ministry of Health needs to expedite the system which they say will be available on smartphones to enable authorities verify the vaccination cards.

Unscrupulous people are forging Covid-19 vaccination cards and certificates with impunity. The police and other security agencies are aware of the problem but for unknown reasons, they have not been able to destroy the racket completely. The Covid-19 cards and certificates are being sold on open market to unvaccinated people. This has put people’s lives at risk and hindered the fight against the pandemic.

