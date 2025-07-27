ICJ ruling should wake us up to save environment

On Wednesday, the International Court of Justice, while ruling in a case brought before it in 2019, by law students from low lying islands in the pacific, who have for several years now been at the forefront of the fight for saving the climate, ruled that countries could take legal action against each other over climate change, including historic emissions of planet warming gases.

Whereas the ruling has largely been welcomed by the less developed nations, which accuse the more developed nations of failure to keep promises made in line with existing climate agreements like the UN Paris deal of 2015, the more developed nations, which are accused of being the most responsible for global warming on account of having historically burned most fossil fuels, are opposed to the ruling on grounds that there are no gaps in existing legal frameworks to warrant imposition of further legal obligations.

Uganda cannot wait for the two sides to reach a compromise before moving to address itself to what precipitated the case and the subsequent ruling. That Uganda is reeling under climate change is there for all to see.

Extreme weather events such as flooding of River Nyamwamba; the floods experienced on the streets of Kampala whenever the rains come; landslides in the Elgon and Rwenzori regions; and disruptions to the rain seasons as we have always known them, resulting in shorter or longer rains and harsh drought conditions, are testimony enough.

We know that human activity has had a hand in all that, but what have we done to put an end to those harmful human practices? What are those strategic interventions that we have so far made to save ourselves and our environment? The nation needs to address this matter with the urgency that it deserves.

The ICC’s ruling is a chance for us to wake up from our slumber and take deliberate steps to save our environment and do it within our means.

We are, for example, grappling with the effects of littering of garbage on the drainage channels and waterways, but keep pussyfooting on amending the National Environment Management (Nema) Act, and in so doing, slap a total ban on the production of single-use polythene bags.

We are grappling with the effects of deforestation, but seem unable to move to amend the Forestry and Tree Planting Act, 2003, to allow for the promotion of reforestation and sustainable management of forests. This calls for both introspection and retrospection at personal, communal and government levels. This should pave the way for revisiting existing legislation and stamping out harmful practices.