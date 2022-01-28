Breaking News: Former ethics minister Simon Lokodo dies in Geneva

Improve access to Covid vaccines around Kampala

Vaccination will give you a fighting chance against Covid-19. PHOTO | COURTESY

The issue: Vaccination centres.

Our view: More than two weeks after the door-to-door polio vaccination drive was supposed to be concluded, it is our appeal that the Ministry of Health shifts attention to Covid-19 vaccination in targeted areas.

This week, this newspaper reported that the number of hours people are spending in the queues at Covid-19 vaccination centres in Kampala has gone significantly high.

