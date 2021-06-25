Incorporate counselling in Covid-19 treatment

By Editor More by this Author

As if battling for one’s life against Covid-19 is not enough, patients now have to deal with the stigma that comes with infection or any kind of suspected exposure.

In some communities, recovering and showing a negative test result doesn’t seem to be enough for one to be accepted back into society after the required period of isolation.

We have repeatedly written about how stigma and trauma may delay the recovery process and have many survivors’ tales of how they are or were victims of stigma. It is now clear that this is a serious problem which must not be glossed over. It is important that we set up structures and a system to tend to the psychological effects that the pandemic has occasioned on us.

In our story of June 24 titled, “Patients speak out on stigma”, Mr David Kavuma, a counselling psychologist at Mildmay Uganda and Adonai Counselling and Training Services, says hospitals should incorporate counselling services in Covid-19 treatment. While it is unfortunate that survivors are stigmatized by those around them, with the many number of deaths that are recorded daily, it is inevitable that a sizeable part of society will ignorantly shun those who were once infected even when there is proof that they are now safe. Therefore, simply telling the public not to stigmatise might not be significantly effective.

Instead, like Dr Kavuma advises, let these campaigns against stigmatisation be accompanied by vigourous and intentional counselling services for patients and their families. Otherwise, what will be the point of winning the physical battle and losing the psychological one? Or having part of the population living with trauma from their Covid-19 experiences. This is one of those cases where mental health cannot be ignored.

In an article titled, “Covid-19 - Protect human health and dignity, respect universal values”, Unesco says :“A major challenge prevails beyond all our potential actions: to protect human health and dignity and to respect universal values in the current context. At this stage, this involves: combating discriminatory discourse, hatred and stigmatization; identifying the most vulnerable social groups in order to conceptualize appropriate measures and share good practices; ensuring respect for ethical rules; and, studying and understanding the impact of the crisis on social relations (within families; between generations; between social and ethnic groups, etc.).”

So as we continue to fight this war on all fronts, let us not downplay the psychological issue. After all, the mental and emotional needs of a population are as important as their financial and physical needs.

