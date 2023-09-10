Increase enforcement to tame misuse of ARVs

The issue: Misuse of ARVs.

Our view: Farmers, especially those with HIV (or those who can access the drugs) should be sensitised about the dangers and the violators held accountable.

The disturbing reports from researchers and the National Drug Authority (NDA) that some farmers have been using anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs) to treat and fatten their animals is a serious issue that must be addressed urgently.

Studies done in 11 districts by researchers from Makerere University between 2019 and 2021, found that somewhere between eight and 27.5 percent of the pigs and chickens are fed on ARVs. Another report in the country put the prevalence of the misuse at around 50 percent.

A senior drug inspector at NDA, Amos Atumanya, told lawmakers on Wednesday that whereas NDA knew about that issue for some time, they are taking some measures without necessarily having to alarm the whole country. Whereas it is important to address this sensitive issue in a well-calculated manner, the approaches must be efficient to protect public health.

NDA said they got the reports way back in 2013 but recent studies indicate that farmers and commercial feed dealers have continued to misuse ARVs. This raises questions about the effectiveness of the said measures that NDA adopted as the vice appears to be on the rise.

A day after the heated discussion in Parliament, the NDA management clarified that they have been doing enforcement along with police to tame the vice. NDA also said they are sensitising farmers about the dangers of the practice, which among others, researchers say, increases the risk of drug resistance and other possible health complications.

Uganda Aids Commission has already indicated that they are seeing cases of resistance to ARVs, which stretches the country and donors in terms of spending on the purchase of more expensive drugs to cater to those experiencing resistance. But the Commission linked the drug resistance to poor adherence. Although other scientists say ARV-laced pork and chicken could also be contributing because the products are widely consumed in the country.

According to the United Nations food agency, FAO, the consumption rate of pork is very high in Uganda. Ugandans on average eat 141 million kilogrammes of pork and 62 million kilogrammes of chicken, translating into 3.5kg and 1.5kg per capita pork and bird consumption, according to FAO.

NDA also said on Thursday that seven people have been arrested in connection with the illegal possession and sale of anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs, one of the sources which they suspect the drugs are ending up in the wrong hands of commercial feeds sellers.