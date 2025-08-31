Increase funding for mental health

This week, this publication reported on the state of the mental health crisis that is taking a toll on refugees across the Great Lakes region. According to experts, there is a rising mental health crisis affecting refugees from conflict-affected areas, which they say is hindering recovery and integration efforts. Beyond the visible scars of war and displacement, they say, many refugees are quietly battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety – conditions that often go unnoticed and untreated. Ms Edith Namutebi from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says trauma, anxiety, grief, and psychological distress remain untreated for many, fuelling cycles of violence and distrust. Uganda hosts more than 1.7 million refugees.

But refugees are only a small section of the population that is suffering from the mental health crisis. In June, the government reported that there was a 25 percent increase in mental health cases over the past four years. Statistics from the Ministry of Health reveal that in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, 616,175 cases were recorded in outpatient departments, up from 491,013 in 2020-2021. Dr Juliet Nakku, the Executive Director of Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital, attributes this rise to factors such as alcohol and substance abuse, economic stress, and torture. Dr Nakku notes that 30 percent of patients admitted to Butabika have issues related to alcohol or substance abuse.

Given the increase in mental health challenges, Uganda needs to prepare to handle these cases better. Butabika hospital, Uganda’s only national referral centre for mental health, receives between 400 and 500 new patients monthly. With an official capacity of 550 beds, it often operates beyond capacity, hosting more than 1,000 patients at a time. The hospital continues to face challenges of overcrowding, limited resources, and staff shortages, hindering its ability to meet the growing demand for mental health services. Our appeal to the government is that mental health needs to be prioritised today more than ever, as Ugandans deal with challenges such as poverty, traumatic events, alcohol and drug abuse, unemployment, and gender-based violence, among others.

This means increased funding to this sector to increase the number of health centres and workers who can deal with mental health issues. According to civil society organisations, more than one million people in the country need mental health services. More should be done to improve data collection and extend support to those in need. Finally, communities should be empowered to recognise their role in identifying early signs of mental illness and ensuring timely referrals. Most patients are only referred when their conditions have already become severe.









Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;