Increase resources for cancer institute

Thursday, there has been an outpouring of tributes to the Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament Cecilia Atim Ogwal. In many speeches and tributes, she has been described as a mother, tolerant, a patriot, an advocate for affirmative action, marriage, human rights and the girl child, among others.

However, the superlatives used could not erase the record that the Iron Lady succumbed to cancer, a disease on the rise in Uganda. Yesterday, Prime Minister Robinnah Nabbanja, while justifying her motion for Parliament to pay tribute, said: “Cecilia Ogwal, the iconic leader, succumbed to cancer-related illness in India where she had gone for treatment.”

In her tribute, the First Deputy Prime Minister, East African Affairs minister and Kamuli Woman MP and also former Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, said Ogwal was the brain behind the medical insurance scheme for lawmakers during her reign as a Commissioner of Parliament (between 2016 and 2020).

Ms Kadaga said Parliament used to give MPs money to source their medical service providers but MPs would divert the money and when they fell sick, they would request the Office of the Speaker for financial support. To wit, Cecilia proposed a scheme, which has since been adopted.

Ms Kadaga said the deceased had also wanted Parliament to partner with medical facilities in India for lawmakers who would need further management abroad. Unfortunately, this proposal was not realised. Nonetheless, Cecilia still ended up in an Indian hospital.

Health minister and Lira City Woman MP, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said Cecilia was an advocate for the health sector, explaining that 452 health units were either upgraded or equipped because of her relentless cry for more funding to the sector. Due to her advocacy, the country recorded a reduction in maternal and child deaths.

Ms Aceng wondered who would be as vocal and passionate as Cecilia in pushing for the health sector. What can the Executive and Parliament do to honour Cecilia, a fighter and advocate for several things, in this case, a better health system, with fewer referrals abroad?

Her demise is a brutal reminder that she joins the number of patients who hardly make it two years after their diagnosis.

Last September, this publication urged the government to release at least Shs2 trillion to solve issues of understaffing, equipment, space, among others, at Uganda Cancer Institute.

At the time, Dr Jackson Orem, the executive director of the Uganda Cancer Institute, said money was a key solution to their challenges and plans such as a testing centre, and establishing regional centres across the country.

Dr Orem said 80 percent of at least 32,000 recorded cancer patients die every year in Uganda, and yet these deaths can be prevented if cancers are detected and treated in the early stage.

We should, therefore, not wait for another prominent person to die before we return here to advocate for the need of cancer treatment services. Let us act now.

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.