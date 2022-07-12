Increase security vigilance at night

The last weeks have seen increased reports of security threats, especially in the Kampala Metropolitan area and urban centres.

Yesterday a message was forwarded multiple times on social media platforms, warning people against using the Kulambiro-Bulabira ring road in Kampala where men armed with machetes are camping every night.

A few weeks ago, an audio also made rounds on the social networking sites of a man warning motorists against using the Matugga road at night because gunmen were on a prowl.

We wrote on this platform early this month about the need to beef up security in the urban centres, which have experienced a spike in crime for many reasons.

Many of the reasons are economic; the country’s economy and livelihoods of individuals were severely shredded by the two year-lockdowns occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. So reopening the economy would inadvertently return with crime as every sector of the economy attempts to recover from the battering.

The rise in commodity prices, which has been attributed to external factors, is also partly to blame for the rise in crime.

Crime occurs at all times of the day but it gets more violent and brutal by the night; and some people lose lives in the process.

Police yesterday said they had intensified investigations into the various reported crimes and continued vigilance. In many of the reported cases, the attackers have used guns, machetes, and iron bars.

We understand that security forces may not patrol each and every corner of the urban settlements. However, we urge them to increase presence in most of the neighbourhoods and popularise contact numbers of the officers in particular areas.

This publication learnt a few weeks ago that in some areas where night crime had been reported, police turned up several hours after they had been contacted about the incidents. This means that they have little or no chance of catching the culprits or rescuing victims.

The shoot-to-kill directive of suspected criminals that police director of operations Edward Ochom issued at the end of last month should not be the only option.

Police and sister security agencies should engage the public and sensitise them on how to remain safe while at the same time digging into the crime rackets in all communities.

Security forces should also plant listening posts in crime hotspots, which will enable them to detect crime – especially organized one – in time.