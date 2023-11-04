Increase the capacity of health units to handle mental illness

This week, Uganda joined the international community in marking the World Mental Health Day.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the overall objective of the day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

And to commemorate the day, Uganda’s Health ministry released a new report that has left many in shock. Out of every three Ugandans, one is struggling with poor mental health, the report says.

What has perhaps intrigued the public is that, contrary to popular belief that only those we see moving around naked and saying uncoordinated things have mental health problems, majority of the population has mental illness.

The report brought to the fore the fact that constant sadness, lack of sleep at night, sudden fear that cannot be explained, severe mood swings, engaging in fights and experiencing violence could all point towards mental illness.

Some of the stress factors triggering mental health challenges, the report says, include drug and alcohol abuse, domestic violence, poverty, head injuries resulting in loss of proper cognitive functioning, and stress arising from work, school and personal relationships.

This is the second such report the Ministry of Health is releasing in the recent past. And what the reports have done is create awareness among the public that mental health, just like the physical health, is important.

Little wonder that another report this week revealed that there has been a 14 percent increase in the number of patients seeking mental health services in outpatient departments in facilities across the country.

The information contained in the Annual Health Sector Performance report for 2022/2023 financial year, said the number of outpatient attendances due to mental health conditions went up from 455,153 in 2021/2022 financial year to 520,614 in 2022/2023 financial year.

Now that we have a clear picture of the prevalence of the mental health problem, it is our appeal to government to act on these figures. It is a problem that will not go away overnight, so we might as well plan to deal with it from all levels of Uganda’s health structure.

We appreciate that majority of the regional referral hospitals can now admit patients with mental illness, this is to supplement the national referral hospital in Butabika. But government should ensure that we have trained people to deal with mental illness even at the Health Centre I.