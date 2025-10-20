Industrialise without destroying environment

In Njeru Municipality, residents of Model Farm are enduring a silent assault on their health, environment and dignity. For over eight years, untreated industrial effluent has been discharged into streams and water bodies, carrying foul smells that permeate the air in early mornings and afternoons, poisoning both water and breath.

Attempts to seek redress have been met with frustration. Locals say they have written repeatedly to municipal officials and the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), yet the problem persists. Instead of enforcement, some allege that regulatory efforts yield only bribery from factory owners, and results from sample analyses collected years ago have never been shared or acted upon.

The consequences of this environmental neglect are severe. Chronic exposure to pollutants such as lead, mercury, and cadmium puts residents at risk of cancer, kidney and liver damage, neurological disease and respiratory disorders. The stench triggers stomach pain, skin and eye irritation and breathing difficulties. Streams are unsafe, alternate water costs have soared, and even animals suffer, one dog reportedly suffered chemical burns after exposure.

Fisherfolk downstream can no longer sell their catch. Once prized crops near contaminated streams are now destroyed by flooding of toxic waste. Local leadership acknowledges their impotence as powerful allies clearly shield offending factories and even municipal officials lack the muscle or will to act. It is commendable that regulators have occasionally intervened, some shutdowns, new drainage guidelines and promises to collect new water samples have emerged.

But these are too little, too late. Without enforcement, accountability and transparency, policy is empty rhetoric. This crisis in Njeru is not merely local; it signals a systemic weakness in Uganda’s industrial governance.

The tension between development and environment is often framed as a trade‑off. But the truth is, there is no prosperity in a poisoned land. True growth must not come on the backs of the poor and vulnerable. The time has come for decisive action. First, Nema must publicly release results of all past and present pollution audits, and impose strict penalties on non-compliant industries. Second, municipal authorities must be empowered, not intimidated, to stop illegal discharges immediately.

Third, communities should be included meaningfully in monitoring through citizen science and independent audits, not left begging for scraps of data. Finally, national leadership must make it clear that Uganda will not sacrifice its rivers, its health, or its people for unchecked industrial expansion. Njeru’s people are sounding the alarm. Will we respond before the poison spreads further? Their struggle is our collective test. Can Uganda industrialise without destroying its lifeblood?



