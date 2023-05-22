Initiate reforms to  improve policing

The 2022 Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) annual report on the state of human rights and freedoms in Uganda has revealed that the highest number of complaints on human rights violations registered by the commission were against the Uganda Police Force. While launching the report in Kampala last Friday, Ms Mariam Wangadya, the UHRC chairperson, said more than half of the registered complaints were against the police. This revelation at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve is a stark reminder of the urgent need for systemic reforms.

The excessive and unnecessary use of force by law enforcement officers against civilians is often uncalled for, which leads to human rights violations. These violations manifest in various forms including physical assault, verbal abuse, and even fatal shootings. Such actions erode trust between communities and the police, fuelling resentment and perpetuating a cycle of violence.

Accountability lies at the heart of combating police violation of human rights against Ugandans. It is imperative that police establish strict guidelines to ensure officers are held responsible for their actions. This includes implementing comprehensive training programmes focused on de-escalation techniques, bias awareness, and ethical decision-making. Additionally, independent oversight bodies must be empowered to investigate complaints of misconduct impartially, ensuring trust in the disciplinary process.

Building stronger connections between police departments and the communities they serve is crucial in addressing this issue. So far, we have community policing initiatives, where officers engage with residents and work collaboratively to identify and solve local problems to foster mutual respect. But this needs to be strengthened to achieve meaningful engagement. Moreover, involving the community in the recruitment and training processes can help diversify police forces and foster a more representative and empathetic approach to policing.

Advancement in technology offers valuable tools to mitigate instances of police violation of human rights. The use of body cameras like it is in developed countries can provide a means of accountability, documenting encounters and discouraging misconduct. Implementing stricter guidelines on the use of force as stipulated in international law, such as precaution, necessity and proportionality of force, can help prevent unnecessary escalation of encounters.

To combat police’s continuous violation of human rights, it is essential to address the underlying issues that contribute to its prevalence. Socioeconomic disparities, inadequate access to education and mental healthcare, and systemic biases must be acknowledged and actively tackled. As it has been done before, let individual officers take responsibility for their actions.