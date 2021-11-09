Intensify Covid-19 vaccination campaign

About three years ago, the government through the Ministry of Health carried out a campaign to have all children vaccinated against measles.

This was after reports stated there had been an outbreak that affected more than 300,000 people in the country. The reports also showed that more than 46,000 at that time had been admitted to health centres, and there were 600 deaths. The ministry’s campaign to create awareness, explain the reasons for the needed immunisation for all children as well as going to all corners of the country provided a huge success.

Having the minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, be present as her children got the vaccine was reassuring for many. The process done across schools, health centres and other places was well-planned for, methodically done and properly advertised.

The ministry has, however, struggled to get people vaccinated against Covid-19, which seems to present a bigger threat than measles. At the beginning, the vaccines were restricted for certain groups of people, but even after allowing everyone above the age of 18 to get vaccinated, people have not come in, in the numbers hoped for. Many people are not sure what the vaccine portends for them in the future. Some think it will affect their health, while others who tried in the past to get it and failed are not keen to get it anymore.

Now the ministry has said children 12 years and above can also get vaccinated with Pfizer after America’s Food and Drug Authority assessed that the vaccine was safe and effective with youngsters.

If the ministry is serious about getting as many people vaccinated, it will have to put up a spirited campaign like it did with the measles vaccination. A couple of press conferences or statements will not be enough. The ministry should understand that there is a real fear or apathy among a huge section of the population towards the vaccine. They should, therefore, work towards first understanding and then addressing these fears, in towns, parishes and even villages. They should use those who have been vaccinated to be their ambassadors and share their experiences with their peers, family, and friends. They should find districts that have had better rates of vaccination and find out what they did right so they can try and replicate it elsewhere.

To do so, the ministry should find the best ways to provide this information depending on the area. While in some communities, radios are a source of information and advice, in others, it is the LC chairpersons.

This campaign should also be sustained for many months. This is because reaching national numbers of people and sending the message home takes time. It is a lot of work, but if the ministry wants success, they will likely have to walk down that road.

