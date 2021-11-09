Intensify Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga during the launch of the vaccination campaign at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala on Tuesday. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: Vaccination

Our view: If the ministry is serious about getting as many people vaccinated, it will have to put up a spirited campaign like it did with the measles vaccination.

About three years ago, the government through the Ministry of Health carried out a campaign to have all children vaccinated against measles.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.