Invest in affordable transport means

On Wednesday afternoon, Gen Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport announced a cap on fare increases. Operators, he said, were not allowed to increase fares by more than Shs10,000.

It was clear as of Thursday morning that operators had either not listened to the minister or chose to ignore the announcements. The fares were increased beyond the cap. It would in light of that development make the minister’s statement come across as redundant.

We have, however, been here before. The government has for nth festive seasons now been trying to control fares. Same move, same result – no effect. We cannot be doing the same thing the same way and expect a different result.

We must point out that such moves smack of short-termism. We must find long-term solutions to issues around our public transport systems.

In May 2005, the government outed a National Transport Master Plan including a Transport Master Plan for Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (NTMP/GKMA), which set out a framework for the development of the transport sector for more than 15 years beginning in 2008.

The NTMP/GKMA, which was developed by international consultants and at a very great cost to the taxpayer, provided for investments in roads, railways, civil aviation, inland water transport, urban transport and other modes of transport including non-motorised transport.

The 15-year period within which the plan was meant to be implemented is ending this year. There is very little evidence that investments have been made in the transport sector, which the NTMP/GKMA recognised as the “blood” circulation system of the economy.

We need to go back to the drawing board and think long-term. That means making strategic interventions in the transport sector.

We should consider investments in water transport and at the same time invest in revamping public transport entities like Uganda Transport Company (UTC) and Peoples’ Transport Company (PTC) to provide public transport services at an affordable rate.

We should in the same stride invest in the creation of a functional railway network to provide a cheap alternative means of transport.

The colonial administrators prioritised the construction of a railway line to link us to the sea. They also rolled out the network to most of the productive regions of the country. That railway line was working well until its collapse in the 1990s.