Invest in better police and prison facilities

It came as a shock to members of the public when news emerged on Monday that Luzira Prisons and sections of Uganda Police accommodations had been disconnected from National Water and Sewerage Corporation’s utility supply.

With competing public needs, there are a lot of demands on the national budget and the arrears on the utility bills are not small. The Police owe more than Shs20bn and Prisons owe NWSC up to Shs19bn. Still, more or similar amounts of money have been spent on less worthy causes. According to the office of the Inspector General of Government, Uganda loses Shs9 trillion to corruption annually.

Built in the 1920s, it is puzzling that Luzira Prisons Complex, a 100-year-old facility sitting on the shores of the world’s second largest freshwater lake has been unable to build a system all these years that could deliver domestic water supply to the prisons and save the correctional facility and the taxpayer billions in utility bills.

Luzira Prisons and Naguru Police Barracks, which were disconnected from water supply this week, are the largest prison facility and the second largest police accommodation in the country, respectively. The Police force has mooted the idea of installing drilled water supply and solar power for lighting to reduce energy bills. The plans have been around for a while as they outlived the previous Inspector General of Police and ought to be reconsidered under the tenure of the new IGP.

Uganda Prisons alone hold more than 10,000 inmates. There has been an outcry on prison facilities, chiefly overcrowding. While addressing the house during the budget process for 2023/24, Speaker Anita Among urged legislators to prioritise improvement of government facilities by providing sufficient funds. Yet the spectre of underfunding remains and crises like the water supply cuts are some of the results.

The security agencies appear to have the solutions to what afflicts them, yet years have rolled by with little change effected. As the national treasury scrambles to find a few billion to settle the water bills, inmates and staff at Luzira Prisons have been put through the wringer simply because of our laxity in planning for sustainability.