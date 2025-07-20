Involve residents in wetland restoration

This week, this newspaper reported on the rising tension in Fort Portal City over the ongoing demarcation and restoration of degraded wetlands, as residents and local leaders, whose land borders the affected areas, resist the exercise.

The wetland demarcation exercise, which commenced in March, was initiated by the Ministry of Water and Environment, in collaboration with Fort Portal City and other development partners.

The exercise is being carried out by the Natural Resource Defence Initiative (NRDI) on behalf of the ministry and Fort Portal City authorities. Some of the residents fear that after the demarcation exercise, the next step for the government might be to demolish their houses.

And their fears might not be far-fetched. In March, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), the agency responsible for protecting Uganda’s environment, resumed its operation to evict dwellers from wetlands across the country. Mid last year, a major restoration exercise took place, causing a stir among wetland dwellers.

Encroachers of the Lubigi swamp in Wakiso District were forcefully evicted, with several houses demolished during a month-long restoration operation. The operation was halted following the intervention of political leaders, who called for the establishment of a district environment committee, which had not been in place before the demolition of houses.

It makes sense that the government is pushing for the restoration of degraded wetlands. Unregulated human activities encroaching on wetlands have significantly increased pollution levels, contributing to climate change and altering local weather patterns.

Some of the most affected areas include Wakiso, where the depletion rate currently stands at 70 percent. Wakiso originally had 21,000 hectares of wetlands, but today, 14,834 hectares are completely degraded.

The negative effects of wetland degradation that Ugandans have faced in the recent past include increased flooding, water pollution, and increased climate change impacts, among others. Our appeal is that while the government goes about this important campaign of restoring wetlands, the exercise is carried out in consultation with the victims and local authorities.

The case of the Lubigi eviction should remind us of how an important exercise could easily turn into one that causes pain and suffering. By the end of the exercise in Lubigi, more than 1,000 people had been left homeless.

Victims of the demolitions accused the government of ‘torture’. Residents lost property they had spent their whole lives amassing.

The government should ensure in the process of restoring wetlands, people are not pushed to become homeless, and that their rights are not abused.