Issuance of IDs: Older persons deserve better 

This file photo tweeted in December 2019 by NIRA shows NIRA staff collecting data from Ugandans for ID registration.

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: National IDs. 
  • Our view: Listen to the cries of the older persons and move the registration of national IDs from sub-counties to parishes. 

Those who care about the elderly raised a sceptical eyebrow on Thursday when government revealed that a total of 54,559 older persons will miss the monthly government cash handouts because they do not have national IDs.  Regrettably, it is not their problem, it is the inefficiencies in the national ID registration system that have instigated the wretchedness our senior citizens are going through. The IDs of 43,559 have glaring errors and a total of 11,000 have not been able to register with the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.