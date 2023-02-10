It’s honourable to retire honourably

February 3, 2023 will be a memorable day in the Watoto Church family for generations to come.

This is because the founding pastors, Gary and Marilyn Skinner, hung up their pastoral boots and handed over leadership to Julius and Vernita Rwotlonyo, after shepherding his flock for 40 years.

As a sign of humility, the Skinners knelt down before a fully packed church and washed the feet of their successors, Julius and Vernita Rwotlonyo, respectively.

Also, as a gesture of transfer of pastoral leadership, Pastor Gary removed his coat and draped it over Pastor Rwotlonyo amid a deep warm embrace.

What the Skinners did on that relatively cool evening, rarely happens in Uganda. In Uganda, it’s unusual to find a founder/s of a successful entity including churches like Watoto that boasts of over 27,000 followers, handing it over entirely to others to run with the vision.

Worse, relinquishing the said leadership to people whom they are not related to by blood at all.

For Watoto’s case, the Skinners are Canadians while their successors are Ugandans.

We applaud the Skinners for not holding onto power. You have really shown Ugandans that the vision came from God and the same God can use a different person to take the vision forward for generations to come.

The Skinners have also shown that there is life after retirement. That one can work and play their part and leave at the right time, giving others a chance to step into their shoes.

When a given Chief Executive Officer holds onto leadership for long, one of the obvious reasons is that he/she is not sure of the competences of the people around him/her. If that is the case, then, that is an indictment on that very leader, for having failed to find young and promising replacements.

We are all mortal, meaning that at a certain age, we shall definitely die. So let’s groom the young people in our spaces to step into our shoes and watch them carry on with the vision while you guide them.

If well groomed, who knows, they can even perform better, post better results than the founders.

So the Skinners have left us with a huge lesson and service and mentorship.