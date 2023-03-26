It is time we put a stop to deforestation

On Tuesday, the world celebrated the International Day of Forests. March 21 was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as a day to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), deforestation and forest degradation continue to take place at alarming rates, which contributes significantly to the ongoing loss of biodiversity. The organisation says about 420 million hectares of forest have been lost since 1990.

In Uganda, forests are faced with worsening trends through encroachment, deforestation and forest degradation through conversion of forest land to other land uses. As a result, our forest cover shrunk from 45 percent in 1890 to the present 20 percent between 1990 and 2005.

This should worry us because of the role the forestry sector plays in our everyday life. Many ordinary Ugandans make a living out of the sector. We also get raw materials for construction and furniture trees, and most importantly, more than 90 percent of our energy comes from firewood and charcoal.

But we have started feeling the knock-on effects of the mismanagement of our forests. Prolonged drought and erratic rainfalls have become more frequent due to massive deforestation. Last year alone, more than 200 people died as drought ravaged north-eastern Uganda, especially Karamoja sub-region.

In the recent past, hundreds of families have been left homeless after being displaced by deadly floods that have left a trail of destruction across the country. Last August alone, floods destroyed crops, houses and other property worth millions of shillings.

As Uganda joins the rest of the world in raising awareness of forests this week, our plight should show us just how urgently we need to stop the mismanagement of our forests.

For a long time, government has issued threats and vowed to evict encroachers in forest reserves, but the vice still continues. We also continuously witness illegal logging, with sometimes powerful government officials, including military officers, accused of being the ones behind the vice. The rules governing our forests should be enforced.

We appreciate government’s effort in prioritising forest restoration in its Vision 2040 and National Development Plans, but that campaign has to be pushed to the grassroots so that every Ugandan is involved.