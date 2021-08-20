It’s a shame that millions of Ugandans are food insecure

By Editor More by this Author

A drive around the countryside today will reveal a country blessed with a warm tropical climate and fertile soils that food can easily be grown on.

These favourable conditions have helped the food basket of East Africa, as Uganda is sometimes referred to, to supply food and its products to neighbouring Kenya, South Sudan, DR Congo, Rwanda, among others, to far off places such as Europe and the Middle East.

Given that background, it was embarrassing to learn this week that about five million Ugandans are chronically food insecure. During the national dialogue on food systems transformation, President Museveni blamed the situation on lack of knowledge and limited awareness.

Food security, as defined by the UN’s Committee on World Food Security, “means that all people, at all times, have physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their food preferences and dietary needs for an active and healthy life”.

And one wonders how a country with abundant food in many areas, enough to even supply others countries, can have people in their millions who cannot access safe and nutritious food.

Burdened by a population that is largely poor and is one of the fastest growing in the world, the situation needs to be arrested before it is too late.

Among the 13 bottlenecks that the President said were exacerbating food insecurity included seed quality, lack of water for production, poor farming methods, land fragmentation, pests and parasites, bad roads for transporting food to where it is needed and post-harvest losses.

Whereas government has moved to remove some of these challenges, a lot still needs to be done. We need to preserve food for dry days. As seen during the recent 42-day total lockdown, we usually have excess food during peak seasons.

In western Uganda, for instance, matooke prices fell from Shs15,000 to about Shs1,000 a bunch. We need to devise a mechanism to preserve such food during time of plenty so that it does not go to waste.

Climate change is another challenge Uganda needs to face head-on. In the recent past, we have witnessed extended drought or rain seasons that have damaged crops in gardens.

We also need to promote food cooperatives so that farmers can get the best prices for their crops. This can help them have enough money to be able to buy other food.

Finally, despite the favourable climate, we need to modernise our agriculture to be able to plant food all year round. Relying on rains has in the recent past proved to be a game of chance.

If we do not change course soon enough, Uganda, East Africa’s food basket, will be a laughing stock.